Loranger wins nail biter in Slidell

Jake Messina’s touchdown pass on fourth down followed by a successful extra point gave the Loranger Wolves a thrilling 20-19 win over the Salmen Spartans Friday night.

It was Loranger’s first win of the season and it didn’t come fast or easy. The game ended after 11 p.m. because of a lightning delay that pushed the game’s start time back by 1 hour and 17 minutes.

“We had to sit around for close to two hours,” Loranger head coach Sam Messina said. “It was a little different. The kids were able to keep their composure.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/