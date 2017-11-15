No. 3 Roos to host Merryville in second round

The Kentwood Kangaroos were without junior running back Larry Carter for the second straight week, but found other ways to win in the 37-0 victory over Tensas last Friday at home.

In the game, the Roos spread the ball around well, as six players took carries out of the backfield, three players took snaps under center and seven players registered a catch each.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/