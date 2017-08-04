Pelicans sign Ian Clark

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Ian Clark. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Clark, 6-3, 175, most recently played for the 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. In 77 games last season with Golden State, Clark averaged 6.8 points while shooting .487 from the field, including .374 from three-point range, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.8 minutes per contest. Clark additionally appeared in 16 postseason games, averaging 6.8 points while shooting .506 from the floor, including .361 from three-point range and .941 from the free throw line.

Undrafted out of Belmont University in 2013, Clark has appeared in 196 career regular season games with Utah, Denver and Golden State, holding averages of 4.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Additionally, Clark has appeared in 32 career postseason contests, including two trips to the NBA Finals with Golden State, averaging 5.5 points while shooting .500 from the field, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 11.7 minutes per game.