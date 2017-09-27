Retraction:

Last week in my column The Big Ticket, I ranked 15 of the top players from the Class of 2019 in our readership. I had recently been impressed with Oak Forest Academy kicker

Alec Sparks, but mistakenly had the impression that he was a junior, leading to my intention to include him in my rankings. In looking at a list of OFA juniors,

I mistakenly identified Mr. Sparks as Preston Hendry. Mr. Hendry is also deserving of the ranking for being a valuable member of OFA’s undefeated defensive secondary. I wish both players the best of luck for the remainder of the season. -Jesse Brooks Tangilena Media/Tee Wheeler

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/