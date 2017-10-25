Roos extend streak to eight with road win at St. John

The Kentwood Kangaroos (7-1, 3-0) traveled to Plaquemine to face District 6-1A opponent last Thursday and came away with a 40-16 victory. The Roos are currently riding the wave of an eight-game win-streak.

The Roos caught fire from the beginning and held on to it by the finish as they opened the game score 40 unanswered points.

