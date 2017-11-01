Roos eye district title after defeating Ascension Catholic

The Kentwood Kangaroos (8-1, 4-0) edged out District 6-1A opponent Ascension Catholic (7-2, 2-2) with a 13-6 victory. Since their week one loss to Loranger, the Roos have held strong for an eight-game win streak and look to close the season out with a win to take home the district title.

The Bulldogs got on the board first, as running back Jay Williams capped off a drive with a 4-yard run in the first quarter with 5:58 remaining. The Roos responded late in the second quarter as LaRenz Morris, in at quarterback, found junior wide receiver Trey Palmer in stride on a 60-yard touchdown pass. After Tadron Lee’s PAT was good, the score was all tied up at 7-7 just before halftime.

