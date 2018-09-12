Roos handle Cowboys "Under the Tank"

It was a game that featured longtime rivals in a historic venue last Friday night as a pair of unbeaten teams squared off. The 1-0 Sumner Cowboys traveled a short distance to nearby Kentwood to battle the #1 ranked and 1-0 Kentwood Kangaroos.

In a hard fought game, the Roos beat their rival Sumner 31-13. “This is a rival game and both teams wanted to play their best. I thought we came out and played well at times. But we still have some things we have to clean up,” said Roos Coach Jonathan Foster II.

