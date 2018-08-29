Roos handle Hawks; now ready for Wolves

From the first play of the game the visiting Kentwood Kangaroos served notice that they are not to be taken lightly. “After playing well against Amite the week before our staff wanted to see how our team would handle their success of playing well. I was pleased with our performance.”

Roos Coach Jonathan Foster II saw his star Trey Palmer take a quick hitch pass on the games first play and then take it to the house for a quick score. The Roos never looked back and took care of St. Helena 29-8.

“It was another good atmosphere and the players wanted to go out and perform well. I thought they played well.” Kentwood’s Larry Carter threw for a touchdown int he game and rushed for another 30 yards to help lead the Roos to victory.

