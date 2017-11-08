Roos hold on to defeat Southern Lab for district title

In a familiar matchup, the Kentwood Kangaroos (9-1, 5-0) took down longtime rival Southern Lab (5-5, 4-1) in a dramatic 19-18 victory to dedicate the District 6-1A Championship at home last Friday. Despite junior running back Larry Carter and quarterback Jamarquea Diamond not being listed as active for the game, other playmakers stepped up to fill the void for the Roos.

It was a strange game in that all of Kentwood’s offensive damage came in the first quarter as the Roos scored their total of 19 points, and then had to prevent their opponent from scoring for the remainder of the game.

At the 5:47 mark in the opening period, Radarrius Robbins received a 73-yard touchdown pass from LaRenz Morris, getting the start in the absence of the injured Diamond.

