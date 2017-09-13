Running Roos move past Sumner

After losing a competitive 21-14 bout with Loranger in week one, the Kentwood Kangaroos (1-1) bounced back with a 46-7 statement win over cross-town rival Jewel Sumner (0-2) in their first away game.

Junior running back Larry Carter’s early season breakout game resulted in a total of 136 yards on the ground with 13 carries. Carter’s first touchdown of the game came in at the 7:06 mark in the first quarter, where he broke loose on a 26-yard run. Carter would score on two more short-yardage touchdown runs before the first half would expire.

As the Roos found success on both sides of the ball, Sumner had to face the challenge filling missing holes. Prior to game day, Sumner senior quarterback Jaquan Lee was diagnosed with an ACL tear, and it was determined that he would miss the rest of the regular season.

