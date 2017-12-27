SHCCA Hawks Lead the Christmas Parade

Above: Hawks Lead the Parade! The 2017 St. Helena College and Career Academy Hawks Football team were the Grand Marshals of the annual Greensburg Christmas Parade. The team completed a great season finishing with an overall record of 13-3 and were LHSAA Class 2A State Runner-up.

After being postponed due to weather from December 9, the parade rolled through downtown Greensburg on Tuesday, December 19. Below: Santa and Mrs. Clause posing for photos at the annual Christmas Parade.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/