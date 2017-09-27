Southeastern runs past Cardinals, 49-21

HAMMOND– Behind a career-high 176 rushing yards by junior running back Darren Johnson, the Southeastern Louisiana football team rolled to a 49-21 victory over Lamar in Southland Conference action Saturday night at Strawberry Stadium.

The Lions (1-3, 1-1 Southland) picked up their first win of the season and finished with 366 yards on the ground as a team. The rushing yardage total was the fourthhighest single-game output by SLU since the program returned in 2003, as Southeastern finished with a season-high 555 yards of total offense.

Southeastern forced Lamar (1-3, 0-2 Southland) into four turnovers. The victory was SLU’s fifth in the last six meetings with the Cardinals and also helped the Lions avoid the first 0-4 start since 1985.

Johnson was the leader of the SLU rushing attack, as the Long Beach, California native posted his game-high total on 18 carries and recorded two scores. Sophomore quarterback Lorenzo Nunez, junior running back Julius Maracalin and freshman running back Marcus Cooper each rushed for touchdowns.

Nunez was back in the starting lineup for the first time since the season opener and split time under center with freshman Byron Walker. Both quarterbacks threw touchdowns, as Nunez connected with senior Juwan Dickey and Walker tossed his first collegiate touchdown to sophomore Jacq’co Price.

The Southeastern defensive effort was led by senior Lee Spight, who finished with nine tackles. Seniors Ryan Sigers, Mayori Ellison and Mayori Ellison each recorded interceptions, while Johnson forced a fumble that was recovered by senior Courtney Rutledge.

Senior Sione Teuhema added eight tackles for SLU, as he, Spight and junior Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund each were credited with sacks. On his only attempt, sophomore Juwan Petit-Frere broke loose for a 92-yard kickoff return to set up a Lion touchdown.

Lamar junior quarterback Darrel Colbert Jr. threw for 272 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-39 passing and was also picked off three times. The transfer from SMU also rushed for two touchdowns in the victory.

The teams traded empty possessions until the Lions got on the board midway through the first quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Johnson lit up Lamar junior kickoff returner Rodney Randle Jr. and Rutledge pounced on the loose ball. On the first play of the next drive, Nunez raced around right end for a 19-yard touchdown and a 14-0 SLU lead.

Lamar was forced to punt on its next drive, but Johnson lost a fumble that gave the Cards the ball at the SLU 30-yard line.