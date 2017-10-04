Strong second quarter lifts Roos over Broadmoor

FOOTBALL FRIDAY WILDCATLast Friday the Kentwood Kangaroos (4-1) totaled 244 yards on the ground to topple Broadmoor (1-5) 36-20 in a non-district matchup.

The Roos faced a major deficit early as the Bucs posted 14 points on the board before after the first quarter. At the 10:07 mark in the second period, the Roos’ defense dug in and forced a safety out the back of the end zone for their first score. That left the Roos trailing 14-2.

On Kentwood’s next possession, junior Trey Palmer took off on a 33-yard run to score a touchdown that cut the deficit to 14-10 following Larry Carter’s 2-pt. conversion.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/