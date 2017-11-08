Sumner Cowboys close regular season with win

Jewel Sumner (1-9) closed out the regular season last Friday with a win over Capitol (0-10) out of Baton Rouge with a final score of 41-20.

The Cowboys did not register any passing yards in the game, but they turned in a dominant ground game to get the job done.

Junior Cowboys running back Jywan Woolridge led all rushers with a total of 234 yards on the ground on 22 carries. Woolridge had an average of 10.64 yards per carry, turning in consistent gains and big plays. Woolridge broke free for a 44-yard run on his third carry and a 47-yard run on his ninth. Woolridge’s biggest play of the night came on a 69-yard touchdown run.

