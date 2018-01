ALL DISTRICT SECOND TEAM OFFENSE AND DEFENSE - Sumner High School Cowboys shown from left #16 Miquiel Shields, #5 Jywan Woolridge and #7 Michael Evans were awarded All District Second Team honors for all their hardwork on the gridiron. Photo by Margaret Andrews.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/