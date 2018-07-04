Sumner High School Cheerleaders attend summer camp

The Sumner High School Cheer squad attended a Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Camp at Louisiana State University June 26-29.

The four days were filled with activities and training. The girls learned new techniques for stunting and were taught new chants and cheers to put into their routines this coming season. During the camp, they worked hard to put together an “Xtreme Routine” that included dance and stunting. They also spent time discussing squad expectations and goals for the year.

