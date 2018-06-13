Sumner High School holds Battle of the Classes

Sumner High School finished the school year with a Battle of the Classes basketball tournament on Monday, May 21 in front of a packed gym of students, staff, and parents. Several students agreed the experience was an exciting and fun-filled event, while others said it was a bonding experience for all that participated.

The Battle of the Classes tournament was hosted by the Cowboys boys basketball team. In order to make the event successful, teams partnered with numerous local businesses including Quickway, Mr. Tom’s Carwash, Birch’s Automotive, Rainbow Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Amite, and The Café.

