Tigers outrun St. Thomas in first district win

HAMMOND- The Independence Tigers (2-3, 1-1) earned their first District 9-2A victory over St. Thomas Aquinas (2-3, 1-1) last Friday with a final score of 54-37. Tigers running backs Stephan Jackson and Anthony McClain led the offensive attack with a combined 344 yards on the ground.

The Falcons struck first when quarterback Kade Bleakley found Adam Hetzinger on a 26-yard touchdown pass. The Tigers responded on their next possession when senior Stephan Jackson, who led all rushers with 174 yards, broke off a 51-yard touchdown run.

