Tigers pull out win over Sumner

The Sumner Cowboys (0-3) and Independence Tigers (1-2) both came into last Friday’s matchup looking for their first victory. When they met in Independence on Friday, September 15. The Tigers pulled out the victory, winning 12-7.

The game was a defensive struggle between the two teams, but the Tigers did find a formula to post their only two touchdown scores of the game in the first half. Through a combination of running out of the quarterback position by junior De’Angelo Gaines, and deep throws to wide receiver Michael Otkins, the Tigers were able to reach a 12-0 lead at halftime.

Coming out of the intermission, the Cowboys made major adjustments on the defensive side of the ball and were able to keep the Tigers from scoring for the rest of regulation. Junior linebacker Dave Bryant led the Cowboys defensively with 13 tackles, two of which were for a loss. Junior linebacker Tyresse Milton also four tackles for a loss, and eight total. Jake Fowler recovered two fumbles Cameron Lee had two sacks on the night.

As stout as Sumner was on the defensive side, again they struggled to produce on offense.

Junior Sumner running back Jywan Woolridge was the bright spot, totaling 92 yards on 22 carries. Woolridge would score the Cowboys’ lone touchdown late in the third quarter.

The win for the Tigers gives them a much need boost as they look to open District 9-2A competition with longtime rival Amite on Friday. The Cowboys, still hungry for a win, will try to build on their improvements as they host South Pike this Friday.

Both games have kickoffs scheduled for 7 p.m.