Former Oak Forest Academy punter Ivy Wall is making a splash this year with the Lions. In last week’s game against the Warhawks of ULM, he averaged 42.6 yards per punt on his five punts. This season, however; he has a plan outside of football. He intends on growing his hair throughout football season to donate to a patient with cancer.

“This is the first time I grew out my hair and it just so happens, I wanted to grow out my hair for football and see what happens,” Wall told a reporter with WAFB.

