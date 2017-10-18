Warriors deliver homecoming dominance

The Amite Warriors football team (7-0, 4-0) continued their dominant run on Friday, October 13 as they won 48-3 over the Pope John Paul II Jaguars.

The Warriors opened the game by drawing first blood on kickoff. Jaddarius Jackson received the kick and proceeded to return it to the Jaguar’s end zone with 11:51 on the clock. The successful PAT by senior kicker Roger Brown put Amite ahead 7-0.

