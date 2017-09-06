Warriors rebound to defeat Metairie Park

The Amite Warriors (1-0) rallied from a slow start to defeat the Metairie Park Country Day Cajuns (0-1) 28-7.

Amite had a rough start to the game, unable to produce on offense through the first half. After a scoreless first quarter, the Cajuns were the first to draw blood, scoring on a pass play to go up 7-0 with 8:59 left to play in the half. It was the Warriors’ defense that would put them back in the game, as junior Devonte Lee ran back an interception from deep in the Cajuns’ territory for the pick- 6. After a successful extra point by senior Roger Brown, the score was tied with 1:24 left in the first half.

