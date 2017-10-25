Warriors remain undefeated; Hawks lose district footing

Last Friday the Amite Warriors (8-0, 5-0) got the best of the defending District 9-2A Champion St. Helena Hawks by edging them out to victory 19-12. The Warriors are now the sole leader in the district title race.

“We’ll celebrate tonight, but Sunday, it’s right back to work,” Warriors Head Coach Zephaniah Powell said. “We’ll take care of our injuries, start breaking down film tonight and get ready for Springfield.”

