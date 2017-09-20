Wildcats pluck underpowered Hawks

The St. Helena Hawks (2-1) suffered a 34-6 loss at home to the Varnado Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, September 15.

The Hawks entered the game without three of their offensive starters. Senior Devin Taylor, junior Aaron Hurst, and senior Troy Hurst were listed as inactive for medical rest. After being inactive the prior week, senior quarterback Ricky Travis returned to action.

The first half of the game proved to be a struggle for both teams, as each was unable to turn drives into points throughout the first quarter. Varnado struck first, scoring early in the second quarter. After converting on 4th-and-3 from the Hawks’ 15-yard line, the Wildcats punched it through on 3rd and goal with 9:34 left in the second quarter. After a failed 2-pt. conversion, the Wildcats led 6-0.

