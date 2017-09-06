Wolves knockout Roos

The Loranger Wolves (1-0) emerged victorious after a heated match against the Kentwood Kangaroos (0-1), winning 21-14.

In a rematch of last year’s season opener, the Wolves once again met with the Roos in the first game of the season. Loranger struck first, scoring on a 36-yard pass from senior quarterback D.J. Hookfin to senior wide receiver DeJuan Carter with 7:37 to play in the first quarter.

