Wolves lose a heart breaker

The Loranger Wolves fell to a 1-3 record on Friday, September 29, losing 23-21 to Salmen (4-1) at home.

The game began as a defensive standoff, as neither team was able to produce a scoring drive for much of the first quarter. However, sophomore Shawn Toefield capped off a drive, punching it in for a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter. After a successful extra point, the Wolves led 7-0.

