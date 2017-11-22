TPSO arrest November 21, 2017

HAMMOND, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

On Monday, November 20, 2017, Street Crimes Detective Nathaniel Cooper and Deputy Kevin Wheeler observed a Chevrolet Impala disregard a posted stop located a Rufus Bankston Road at Wardline Road, Hammond.

Deputies initiated a traffic on the vehicle on Quick Blvd. Upon initial contact of the vehicle, Cooper noted the driver immediately exited the vehicle in a suspicious manner. Cooper and Wheeler detected the odor of suspected Marijuana emitting from the interior of the vehicle. At this time, the driver was unable to provide deputies with the proper registration, proof of valid insurance or Driver's License.

During contact with the driver, Deputy Wheeler observed a multicolored back pack on the rear center floor board as well as suspected Marijuana residue in the uncovered center console of the vehicle. Meanwhile while conducting a field interview the driver, 21-year-old C.J. Parker Jr. , mentioned to Detective Cooper that there may be “a lil weed” in the vehicle. Mr. Parker was detained pending investigation.

As a result of the traffic stop, a good amount of illegal narcotics were recovered and taken off the streets. Deputies discovered a large amount of suspected Marijuana, Promethazine Syrup, multiple yellow suspected Xanax tablets along with a black digital scale and multiple clear plastic bags consistent with street level distribution.

Parker was then taken into custody without incident and charged with running a stop sign, having no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute CDSI, CDS IV, and CDS V, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a parole violation.

He is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.