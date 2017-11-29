TPSO - Crime stoppers 11.29

HAMMOND, LA – (November 29, 2017) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that in the In the early morning hours of November 21,2017, a business located on University Ave. was burglarized by an unknown male wearing a hoodie.

An unknown male wearing black pants, grey shirt and a blue hoodie entered the business of Payless Used Cars. Wearing yellow and black gloves, the suspect is captured on video surveillance going directly to the managers office and taking the keys to a 2009 Toyota Tundra – and drive the vehicle off of the lot.

The vehicle was subsequently recovered in St. John Parish.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.52455.