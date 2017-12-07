TPSO - Crime Stoppers 12.07

AMITE, LA – (December 7, 2017) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in identifying the suspects in these photos.

On November 12, 2017, around 10:30 p.m., these two guys - armed with an AK-47, entered the Kyle Express on Hwy 190 and forced the store clerk to the ground at gunpoint.

The suspects then proceeded to steal multiple packs of Eagle cigarettes, personal items from the cashier and money from the register before leaving the establishment.

Sheriff Edwards is asking anyone able to identify these two guys to please contact Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers remain completely anonymous. The number to dial is 800.554.5245 – Crime Stoppers!