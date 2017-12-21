TPSO News Release - 12.21 - Burglary Arrests

PONCHATOULA, LA – (December 21, 2017) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that deputies arrested seven (7) involved in a vehicle burglary ring. This crew is responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in Tangipahoa Parish, St. Tammany Parish and in Livingston Parish over the past two weeks.

Early Tuesday morning, through the efforts of an attentive resident, TPSO deputies received intel that multiple subjects were creeping around in Jefferson Court subdivision pulling on car doors around 2:30 in the morning. Having received detailed information, deputies were able to track down subjects and the suspect vehicle within moments after receiving the call. The suspect vehicle, a silver 4-door Honda Sonata, was occupied by four subjects: one 16-year-old male juvenile, 18-year-old Donavan J. Smith of Hammond, 17-year-old Trevon C. Guidroz of Ponchatoula, and 17-year-old female Juleah Knight of Hammond, LA.

All subjects were detained pending a roadside investigation. With the support of TPSO detectives, multiple stolen items were located in the suspect vehicle including items reported from residents in St. Tammany Parish. After further investigation, detectives obtained and executed search warrants on two residences on Harvey Lavigne Rd. in Ponchatoula.

As a result, detectives located a stolen firearm, laptop, drug paraphernalia, and numerous personal items stolen from recent vehicle burglaries. Additionally, two people at one of the residences were taken into custody and charged. 21-year-old Ashley Scarbrough of Ponchatoula and 18-year-old Myquela Stewart of Ponchatoula. Both subsequently charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In relation to the extensive vehicle burglary spree and after conclusion of the roadside investigation, multiple charges were pressed against the aforementioned crew, and one additional subject found to be in connection to the crimes -17-year-old Jake Daughtery of Robert, LA. Jake was charged with possession of stolen property, 7 counts of vehicle burglary, and has a hold by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for his connection to multiple crimes in that area.

Trevon was charged with 1 count attempted vehicle burglary, 7 counts of vehicle burglary, and has a hold from St. Tammany and Livingston Parish Sheriff Office.

Donavan is charged with 1 count of attempted vehicle burglary, 2 counts of vehicle burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of CDSI –MDMA.

Juleah was charged with 1 count of attempted burglary and 2 counts of vehicle burglary.

The 16-year-old male juvenile was charged with possession of stolen property, attempted burglary, and 7 counts of vehicle burglary. He is also being held pending charges from Livingston and St. Tammany Parish .

These crimes were committed in the Ponchatoula area, the Creeks Apts on Hwy 51 north of Hammond, in Deer Field and Rock Ridge subdivisions in Loranger, LA. This crew is also linked to multiple crimes in surrounding parishes.

Sheriff Edwards has one simple request, “Please lock your car doors”. Especially if you have a gun in the car. It's our hope that raising awareness about this issue will cut down on the number of firearms making it into the hands of people who would intend to do harm. Also for this reason it is very important for gun owners to file a police report if they have a weapon stolen so investigators can trace where its been if possible.

Great work Lt. Corey Michelli and B Shift