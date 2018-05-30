TPSO News Release- May 30 - Narcotics Related Arrests

Joint Investigation Leads to Federal Search Warrants and Drug Arrests in Hammond, LA.

HAMMOND, LA – (May 30, 2018) - Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that in the early morning hours of May 16, 2018, two Federal Search Warrants were executed simultaneously at two separate residences - resulting in 2 Federal arrests, and 1 State arrest.

In an undercover joint operation between the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), DEA Special Response Team (SRT), and the Hammond Police Department (SRT), one of two Federal Search Warrant was executed at a residence on Louis Lane in Hammond, LA. Over the past few months, this residence has been the center of an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics.

42-year-old Jerry Pea and 34-year-old James Jackson were identified as the lead perpetrators operating the illegal drug activity from this residence. PEA and JACKSON have sold crack cocaine and heroin to undercover officers and confidential informants on numerous occasions from this residence. Neither PEA nor JACKSON were at the residence at the time of the search.

Upon making entry and securing the residence, agents located a quantity of Promethazine and several rounds of unspent ammunition of various kinds.

At the same time, a second Federal Search Warrant was being executed at residence on Becky Lane in Hammond. During the on-going investigation this residence was identified as a “storing house” for the illegal narcotics being sold and distributed by PEA and JACKSON. Upon entry and securing of the residence, authorities came into contact 31-year-old Ebony Parker, who was detained pending investigation. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately one ounce of Heroin, approximately 560 grams of high grade marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm that was reported stolen from Livingston Parish. PARKER was subsequently taken into custody and charged.

PEA and JACKSON were located and apprehended later that day same day. In efforts to elude arrest, the two changed vehicles on two separate occasions hoping to confuse authorities as to their whereabouts. Unfortunately, they were pulled over during a traffic stop on their way back to the Becky Lane residence – AFTER the two Federal search warrants were executed. Therefore, both PEA and JACKSON had active Federal warrants for their arrest. Needless to say, they were both taken into custody.

A search of JACKSON’S apartment located on Rufus Bankston Road yielded a quantity of marijuana and an AK47 rifle that was hidden in an air conditioner return space.

The following arrests were made during this joint operation:

Ebony Parker of Hammond, LA. - DOB 10/22/1987:

2 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 CDS

Possession of Drug paraphernalia

Possession of weapons while in possession of CDS

Possession of a stolen firearm

Fugitive from another jurisdiction

Jerry Pea of Hammond, LA. - DOB 5/11/1976:

Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule 1 CDS (Federal)

Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule 2 CDS (Federal)

Possession of a firearm during a transaction of CDS (Federal)

James Jackson, of Hammond, LA. - DOB 11/20/1983:

Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule 1 CDS (Federal)

Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule 2 CDS (Federal)

Possession of a firearm during a transaction of CDS (Federal)

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the DEA, the 21st District Attorney’s Office, and local City Police Departments are committed to continue their working relationship with each other in the battle against drugs in our communities.

May 31, 2018 – The actual amount of heroin seized from the Becky Lane residence on May 16, 2018, was one quarter of a pound. The release states approximately one ounce, which is incorrect.