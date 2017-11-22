TPSO Officer Involved Shooting

On Tuesday, November 21, 2017, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office requested that Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division investigate a shooting involving Deputies with their agency. The preliminary investigation revealed that, at approximately 10:16 AM, Deputies responded to a residence on Lanier Creek Rd. in Loranger, in reference to a suicidal suspect. Shortly after the Deputies arrival on-scene, the suspect emerged from the residence brandishing a firearm. The suspect was shot by responding Deputies, and transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition. The investigation is ongoing and there is no more information available at this time.