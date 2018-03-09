TPSO Press Release- October 18 - Crime Stoppers

HAMMOND, LA – (March 9, 2018) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the following:

On March 8, 2018, 35-year-old James Comer from Mandeville LA. was arrested and taken into custody for multiple counts of theft. Comer was identified as a suspect in a series of reports involving property taken from lawns and carports in the fall of 2017. Comer was identified after selling the reported items.

This investigation began in October 2017, with the theft of a Yeti Cooler and a fishing bow. These two items lead to a dozen solved cases stretching from St. Tammany parish to Livingston Parish, involving four jurisdictions. These cases resulted in Comer being arrested on charges from possession of stolen property, theft by fraud to burglary.

Items including blowers, weed eaters, ice chest, hunting and fishing equipment along with chain saws ladders, generators and chop saws where returned to there proper owners as part of this investigation.

Thanks to the public for there assistance in locating Comer.

Comer was charged with 5 counts of theft by fraud, 5 counts of possession of stolen property, 2 counts of burglary by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and possession of stolen property and theft by fraud by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.