TPSO Wanted Suspect

HAMMOND, LA – (November 21, 2017) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in locating 36-year-old Roy Anthony of Hammond, LA.

This picture of Anthony was taken by a Florida Parish Scrap Metal security camera where he is known to frequent, along with local pawn shops.

Anthony is wanted by the TPSO on many outstanding warrants ranging from traffic offenses, theft, to felony possession of a stolen firearm. Anthony is also wanted for questioning as to his connection to a recent burglary.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anthony is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.